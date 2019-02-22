Southwest briefly suspends operations after software upgrade

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said it had briefly suspended operations earlier on Friday to ensure the performance of some of its software systems that were upgraded overnight.

The airline said operations were suspended for about 50 minutes.

Southwest has canceled hundreds of flights since Feb. 15 due to a mixture of inclement weather and unscheduled maintenance issues that have put what it called an unprecedented number of aircraft out of service. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)