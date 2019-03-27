Company News
March 27, 2019 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Southwest cuts forecast for revenue performance measure after 737 Max groundings

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday the recent groundings of Boeing 737 MAX planes would lead to its first-quarter revenue per available seat mile coming in below its previous forecast.

The U.S. airline is the first carrier to provide a formal change to its financial forecasts since the recent crash of Boeing’s new jet.

The airline said it now expects bit.ly/2UWsN9T operating revenue per available seat mile, a closely followed measure of airline performance, to rise about 2 percent to 3 percent, compared with the 3 percent to 4 percent growth it forecast earlier.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

