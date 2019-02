Feb 20 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co on Wednesday cut its forecast for first-quarter revenue per seat mile and said it expects a hit of $60 million to sales from a U.S. government shutdown.

The company lowered its estimate for unit revenue growth to a range of 3 percent to 4 percent from a range of 4 percent to 5 percent. (bit.ly/2SM7MBQ) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)