March 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it was expecting its operating revenue for March and April to improve due to a rise in passenger traffic.

The U.S. airline also expects average core cash burn to be about $14 million per day in the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of about $15 million. (bit.ly/30LHcKS) (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)