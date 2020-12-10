Southwest planning more new destinations during pandemic, CEO says

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines plans to continue adding new markets to its network after opening 10 new destinations during the pandemic, CEO Gary Kelly said on Thursday.

Speaking at a virtual Wings Club event, Kelly said the marginal cost of adding a flight is “very modest,” assuming there is demand for the route, given its current 20% overstaffing and hundreds of parked airplanes as overall travel demand remains depressed. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Diane Craft)