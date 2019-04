CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - Southwest Co, whose current fleet is made up entirely of Boeing Co 737 aircraft, may not fly only Boeing jets forever, Chief Executive Gary Kelly told CNBC on Thursday.

Southwest, with the world’s largest 737 MAX fleet, said earlier it had canceled more than 10,000 flights in the first quarter in part due to the worldwide grounding of the aircraft in March. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)