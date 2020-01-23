Southwest sees 737 MAX simulator training adding at least two months to pilot training

CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co expects Boeing 737 MAX simulator training to add at least a couple of months to the time it will take to train its pilots on updates to the jet, an executive said on a conference call on Thursday.

If only computer-based training were needed once regulators approve the 737 MAX to fly again, Southwest had expected to train its pilots in 30 days.

Southwest is losing 6 million or 7 million customers as a result of the 737 MAX grounding, Chief Executive Gary Kelly said separately on the same call. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)