Southwest Airlines flags shutdown impact; profit falls 62.6 percent

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday the U.S. partial government shutdown had knocked between $10 million and $15 million off its revenue thus far in January as it reported a 62.6 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit.

Dallas, Texas-based Southwest said net income fell to $654 million, or $1.17 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.75 billion, or $2.94 per share, a year earlier.

The year earlier quarter included a tax benefit of $1.3 billion.

Total operating revenues rose 8.5 percent to $5.70 billion. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)