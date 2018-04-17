FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Southwestern challenges Penn. ruling on fracking as trespass

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Southwestern Energy has asked a Pennsylvania appeals court to reconsider a decision making fracking companies liable for trespass by extracting gas from underneath neighboring land, saying the decision upsets the legal landscape for the entire industry.

In a petition on Monday asking for a rehearing from the whole court, Southwestern said the April 2 decision from a two-judge panel of the Superior Court in Harrisburg broke with a more than 100-year-old legal principle, known as the rule of capture, that has insulated energy companies from liability when oil or gas seeps into their wells from below neighboring property.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H6riPK

