Southwestern challenges Penn. ruling on fracking as trespass

Southwestern Energy has asked a Pennsylvania appeals court to reconsider a decision making fracking companies liable for trespass by extracting gas from underneath neighboring land, saying the decision upsets the legal landscape for the entire industry.

In a petition on Monday asking for a rehearing from the whole court, Southwestern said the April 2 decision from a two-judge panel of the Superior Court in Harrisburg broke with a more than 100-year-old legal principle, known as the rule of capture, that has insulated energy companies from liability when oil or gas seeps into their wells from below neighboring property.

