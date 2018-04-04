FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 12:35 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Penn. court revives lawsuit alleging trespass by fracking company

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Pennsylvania appeals court in Harrisburg on Monday revived a lawsuit accusing Houston-based Southwestern Energy of trespassing on land adjacent to its wells when it extracted natural gas by hydraulic fracturing.

A three-judge panel said it did not have enough evidence to determine whether trespass actually occurred but said a lower court erred in tossing the lawsuit before landowners had a chance to prove their case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2InxuTF

