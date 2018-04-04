Penn. court revives lawsuit alleging trespass by fracking company

A Pennsylvania appeals court in Harrisburg on Monday revived a lawsuit accusing Houston-based Southwestern Energy of trespassing on land adjacent to its wells when it extracted natural gas by hydraulic fracturing.

A three-judge panel said it did not have enough evidence to determine whether trespass actually occurred but said a lower court erred in tossing the lawsuit before landowners had a chance to prove their case.

