Fitch mulls multi-notch sovereign downgrades due to coronavirus

April 6 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch said on Monday further multi-notch sovereign downgrades are likely to continue for the remainder of 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak and sharp fall in oil prices.

Multi-notch downgrades have historically taken place for developed markets amid large and sudden increases in government debt, but seem like a certainty in many countries in 2020, according to Fitch.

Central banks around the world have slashed interest rates in the past few weeks and have provided additional stimulus in some cases to try to help alleviate the hit to the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world jumped to about 1.3 million, with nearly 70,400 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru)