Company News
June 4, 2019 / 11:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

S&P Dow Jones Indices and NZX introduce geographic revenue exposure indices

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices and New Zealand’s exchange operator NZX Ltd on Wednesday launched two new indices that will track firms based on their geographic revenue exposure, the companies said in a joint statement.

The S&P/NZX 50 New Zealand Revenue Exposure Index will follow the performance of companies in the S&P/NZX 50 that have above-average revenue exposures to New Zealand.

Likewise, the S&P/NZX 50 Foreign Revenue Exposure Index will track the performance of companies that have higher-than-average revenue exposures to regions outside New Zealand.

Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

