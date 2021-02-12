FACTBOX-SPAC mania continues with bumper start to 2021

(Adds Fertitta Entertainment, updates capital raised) Feb 12 (Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) raised a record $82 billion through initial public offerings last year, making them one of the most favored investment options on Wall Street, and their popularity shows no signs of fading in 2021. More than 120 SPACs have raised $36.19 billion so far this year, with backers including high-profile investors, politicians and sportspersons. A SPAC is a shell company that raises funds in an IPO to acquire a private company, which then becomes public as a result of the merger. For the company being acquired, the merger is an alternative way to go public over a traditional IPO. Following are some of the SPAC mergers announced so far this year: Company name SPAC Deal value Full story Social Social Capital $8.65 bln Finance Inc Hedosophia Holdings Corp V Alight Foley Trasimene $7.3 bln Solutions LLC Acquisition Corp Fertitta FAST Acquisition $6.6 bln Entertainment Corp Inc MoneyLion Inc Fusion $2.9 bln Acquisition Corp Hillman Group Landcadia $2.64 bln Inc Holdings III Inc Taboola ION Acquisition $2.6 bln Corp. 1 Ltd EVgo Services Climate Change $2.6 bln LLC Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp Achronix ACE Convergence $2.1 bln Semiconductor Acquisition Corp Corp Latch Inc TS Innovation $1.6 bln 2C Acquisitions Corp Proterra Inc ArcLight Clean $1.6 bln Transition Corp Talkspace Hudson Executive $1.4 bln Investment Corp Sunlight Spartan $1.3 bln Financial Acquisition Corp II Following are 10 of the largest SPACs that have priced their IPOs so far this year. Company name IPO size Source Churchill Capital $1.2 bln Corp VII Thoma Bravo $900 mln Advantage Jaws Mustang $900 mln Acquisition Corp Ares Acquisition $870 mln (bwnews.pr/3d6Pu7f) Corp Pontem Corp $690 mln SVF Investment Corp $603.75 mln Apollo Strategic $600 mln Growth Capital II Liberty Media $575 mln Acquisition Corp RMG Acquisition Corp $483 mln III Spartan Acquisition $480 mln Corp III Churchill Capital $480 mln Corp VI Source: Company reports, Dealogic, Refinitiv (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)