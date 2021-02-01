Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas

FACTBOX-SPAC mania flows through to 2021 with bumper January

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition companies
(SPACs) raised a record $82 billion through initial public
offerings last year, making them one of the most favored
investment options on Wall Street, and their popularity shows no
signs of fading in 2021.
    Ninety-one SPACs raised $25.09 billion in January, according
to data provider Dealogic.  
    A SPAC is a shell company that raises funds in an IPO to
acquire a private company, which then becomes public as a result
of the merger. For the company being acquired, the merger is an
alternative way to go public over a traditional IPO.  
    Following are some of the SPAC mergers announced so far this
year:    
    
  Company name               SPAC  Deal value  Full story
 Social         Social Capital     $8.65 bln               
 Finance Inc    Hedosophia                     
                Holdings Corp V                
                                               
 Alight         Foley Trasimene    $7.3 bln                
 Solutions LLC  Acquisition Corp               
                                               
 Hillman Group  Landcadia          $2.64 bln               
 Inc            Holdings III Inc               
                                               
 Taboola        ION Acquisition    $2.6 bln                
                Corp. 1 Ltd                    
                                               
 EVgo Services  Climate Change     $2.6 bln                
 LLC            Crisis Real                    
                Impact I                       
                Acquisition Corp               
                                               
 Achronix       ACE Convergence    $2.1 bln                
 Semiconductor  Acquisition Corp               
 Corp                                          
 Latch Inc      TS Innovation      $1.6 bln              2C
                Acquisitions Corp              
                                               
 Proterra Inc   ArcLight Clean     $1.6 bln                
                Transition Corp                
                                               
 Talkspace      Hudson Executive   $1.4 bln                
                Investment Corp                
                                               
 Sunlight       Spartan            $1.3 bln                
 Financial      Acquisition Corp               
                II                             
    Following are 10 of the largest SPACs that have priced their
IPOs so far this year.
    
         Company name              IPO size               Source
          Thoma Bravo              $900 mln                     
    Advantage                                
          Pontem Corp              $690 mln                     
                                             
  SVF Investment Corp          $603.75 mln                      
                                             
        Liberty Media              $575 mln                     
     Acquisition Corp                        
                                             
     Altimeter Growth   $450 mln (including                     
      Corp 2                  underwriters'  
                                    option)  
 Gores Metropoulos II              $450 mln                     
        Inc                                  
    Marlin Technology   $414 mln (including  (prn.to/3cfAC68)
       Corp                   underwriters'  
                                    option)  
    Primavera Capital   $414 mln (including                     
     Acquisition Corp         underwriters'  
                                    option)  
  Epiphany Technology            $402.5 mln                     
     Acquisition Corp            (including  
                              underwriters'  
                                    option)  
  Pioneer Merger Corp            $402.5 mln                     
                                 (including  
                              underwriters'  
                                    option)  
 Source: Company reports, Dealogic  
    

 (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up