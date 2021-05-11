Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

FACTBOX-SPAC market defies lull with two mammoth deals

By Reuters Staff

 (Updates)
    May 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's biggest gold rush in recent
years, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have raised
a record $140 billion globally so far in 2021, more than four
times what they brought in over the same period last year.
    Also known as blank-check companies, SPACs are listed on
bourses but have no business operations other than searching for
a private company to merge with. For the company being acquired,
the merger is an alternative way to go public over a traditional
IPO.  
    Waning investor appetite and regulatory scrutiny led to the
SPAC market losing steam in recent weeks, but two large mergers
announced on Tuesday could potentially help kick-start activity
in the space.
    Following are the 10 biggest SPAC mergers announced till
date.    
    
  Company name               SPAC   Deal value  Full story
 Grab Holdings  Altimeter Growth   ~$40 bln                 
                Corp                            
 Lucid Motors   Churchill Capital  $24 bln                  
                Corp IV                         
 Ginkgo         Soaring Eagle      $17.5 bln                
 Bioworks       Acquisition Corp                
                                                
 United         Gores Holdings IV  $16 bln                  
 Wholesale      Inc                             
 Mortgage                                       
 Owl Rock,      Altimar            $12.5 bln                
 Dyal Capital   Acquisition Corp                
                                                
 IronSource     Thoma Bravo        $11.1 bln                
                Advantage                       
 MultiPlan      Churchill Capital  $11 bln                  
                Corp III                        
 eToro          FinTech            $10.4 bln                
                Acquisition Corp                
                V                               
 WeWork         BowX Acquisition   $9 bln                   
                Corp                            
 SoFi           Social Capital     $8.65 bln                
                Hedosophia                      
                Holdings Corp V                 
                                                
 
    Following are 20 of the largest SPACs that have priced their
IPOs so far this year.
    
         Company name              IPO size               Source
 Soaring Eagle         $1.73 bln                          
 Acquisition Corp                            
                                             
 Churchill Capital     $1.38 bln                          
 Corp VII                                    
 Austerlitz            $1.38 bln                          
 Acquisition Corp II                         
                                             
 KKR Acquisition       $1.20 bln                          
 Holdings I                                  
 Jaws Mustang          $1.04 bln                         
 Acquisition Corp                            
                                             
 Thoma Bravo           $1.00 bln                          
 Advantage                                   
 Ares Acquisition      $1.00 bln                         
 Corp                                        
 Reinvent Technology   $850 mln                          
 Partners                                    
 FTAC Hera             $800 mln                          
 Acquisition Corp                            
                                             
 Gores Guggenheim Inc  $750 mln                          
                                             
 Compute Health        $750 mln                          
 Acquisition Corp                            
                                             
 Pontem Corp           $690 mln                          
 Austerlitz            $690 mln                          
 Acquisition Corp I                          
                                             
 Fortress Value        $650 mln                          
 Acquisition Corp IV                         
                                             
 Longview Acquisition  $600 mln                           
 Corp II                                     
 Apollo Strategic      $600 mln                          
 Growth II                                   
 Slam Corp             $575 mln                          
 Liberty Media         $575 mln                          
 Acquisition Corp                            
                                             
 CM Life Sciences III  $552 mln                          
 Inc                                         
 Churchill Capital     $552 mln                           
 Corp VI                                     
 Source: Refinitiv
    

 (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
