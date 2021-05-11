FACTBOX-SPAC market defies lull with two mammoth deals

(Updates) May 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's biggest gold rush in recent years, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have raised a record $140 billion globally so far in 2021, more than four times what they brought in over the same period last year. Also known as blank-check companies, SPACs are listed on bourses but have no business operations other than searching for a private company to merge with. For the company being acquired, the merger is an alternative way to go public over a traditional IPO. Waning investor appetite and regulatory scrutiny led to the SPAC market losing steam in recent weeks, but two large mergers announced on Tuesday could potentially help kick-start activity in the space. Following are the 10 biggest SPAC mergers announced till date. Company name SPAC Deal value Full story Grab Holdings Altimeter Growth ~$40 bln Corp Lucid Motors Churchill Capital $24 bln Corp IV Ginkgo Soaring Eagle $17.5 bln Bioworks Acquisition Corp United Gores Holdings IV $16 bln Wholesale Inc Mortgage Owl Rock, Altimar $12.5 bln Dyal Capital Acquisition Corp IronSource Thoma Bravo $11.1 bln Advantage MultiPlan Churchill Capital $11 bln Corp III eToro FinTech $10.4 bln Acquisition Corp V WeWork BowX Acquisition $9 bln Corp SoFi Social Capital $8.65 bln Hedosophia Holdings Corp V Following are 20 of the largest SPACs that have priced their IPOs so far this year. Company name IPO size Source Soaring Eagle $1.73 bln Acquisition Corp Churchill Capital $1.38 bln Corp VII Austerlitz $1.38 bln Acquisition Corp II KKR Acquisition $1.20 bln Holdings I Jaws Mustang $1.04 bln Acquisition Corp Thoma Bravo $1.00 bln Advantage Ares Acquisition $1.00 bln Corp Reinvent Technology $850 mln Partners FTAC Hera $800 mln Acquisition Corp Gores Guggenheim Inc $750 mln Compute Health $750 mln Acquisition Corp Pontem Corp $690 mln Austerlitz $690 mln Acquisition Corp I Fortress Value $650 mln Acquisition Corp IV Longview Acquisition $600 mln Corp II Apollo Strategic $600 mln Growth II Slam Corp $575 mln Liberty Media $575 mln Acquisition Corp CM Life Sciences III $552 mln Inc Churchill Capital $552 mln Corp VI Source: Refinitiv (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)