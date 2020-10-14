Two Russians, one American blast off to International Space Station

ALMATY/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday and successfully reached orbit, live footage broadcast by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos showed.

The crew members travelling to the International Space Station (ISS) are NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Moscow and by Joey Roulette in Washington; Editing by Andrew Osborn)