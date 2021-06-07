RPT-Jeff Bezos to join winner of seat on Blue Origin space flight

(Repeats to additional subscribers, chain to alert)

June 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and his brother will join the winner of an auction for a seat on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, the billionaire said on Monday.

Blue Origin, Bezos’ rocket company, is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana; Editing by Aditya Soni)