Company News
December 20, 2019 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing successfully launches astronaut capsule from Cape Canaveral

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co successfully launched its new astronaut capsule on Friday on an unmanned debut journey to the International Space Station, a milestone test for the U.S. aerospace firm that is vying with SpaceX to revive NASA’s human spaceflight capabilities.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, a cone-shaped pod with seven astronaut seats, blasted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral at 6:36 a.m. (1136 GMT) atop an Atlas V rocket from Boeing-Lockheed Martin Corp’s United Launch Alliance. (Reporting by Joey Roulette Editing by Frances Kerry)

