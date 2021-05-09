Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace and Defense

China says remnants of Long March 5B about to re-enter earth's atmosphere

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The remnants of China’s Long March 5B rocket are set to re-enter the earth’s atmosphere at 10:12 a.m. Beijing time (0212 GMT), plus or minus 15 minutes, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said on Sunday.

The debris from the rocket will make its re-entry over a location at longitude 28.38 degrees east and latitude 34.43 degrees north, China Manned Space Engineering Office said in a post on its official social media account.

The coordinates put the point of re-entry somewhere over the Mediterranean Sea.

Reporting by Ryan Woo, Hallie Gu, Xiao Han; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

