FAA requiring inspector on site for SpaceX launches

March 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it had revised SpaceX commercial launch requirements to mandate that an FAA safety inspector be present for every flight at its Boca Chica launch facility after the company violated license requirements for a December Starship launch.

The agency said the change, effective March 12, “is the result of FAA’s continuing oversight of SpaceX to ensure compliance with federal regulations to protect public safety. ... SpaceX must provide adequate notice of its launch schedule to allow for a FAA safety inspector to travel to Boca Chica.”

SpaceX owner Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday about a “possible Starship flight tomorrow afternoon.” He said on Monday that “FAA inspector unable to reach Starbase in time for launch today. Postponed to no earlier than tomorrow.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)