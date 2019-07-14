Industrials
July 14, 2019 / 9:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's second lunar mission delayed due to 'technical snag'- ISRO

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - India’s space agency said it delayed the launch of its second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, in the early hours of Monday due to a “technical snag” which was observed less than an hour before the scheduled liftoff.

"Revised launch date will be announced later," the Indian Space Research Organization said in a tweet here

The mission, dubbed by the ISRO chairman as the most complex mission it has ever undertaken, was scheduled to launch at 09:21 p.m. GMT, or 02:51 a.m. local time. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas)

