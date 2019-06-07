NASA will allow private travel to International Space Station - Washington Post

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will allow private citizens to fly to the International Space Station, reversing a long-standing prohibition against tourists at the station, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

NASA made the announcement at a news conference, and said costs and arrangements for flying crews to the station would be left to Boeing Co and SpaceX, the two companies NASA has hired for such trips, the Washington Post said.

NASA would charge people for food, storage and communication once at the station, which would amount to about $35,000 a night, the Post reported. (Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Susan Thomas)