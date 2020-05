CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 31 (Reuters) - Just under 19 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley docked with the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011. (Reporting by Joey Roulette; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)