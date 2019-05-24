Cyclical Consumer Goods
SpaceX launches first satellites for Musk's Starlink internet service

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 23 (Reuters) - High-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX company launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Thursday on a mission to carry the first batch of five dozen small satellites into low-Earth orbit for his new Starlink internet service.

The rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at about 10:30 p.m. local time (0230 GMT Friday), marking a milestone in a global enterprise aimed at generating cash for Musk’s larger ambitions in space. (Reporting by Joey Roulette in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Writing by Steve Gorman Editing by Paul Tait)

