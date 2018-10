Oct 11 (Reuters) - The crew of the “Soyuz” spacecraft are in good condition and require no immediate medical help after a failure of its booster rockets in mid-air forced them to make an emergency landing, Russia’s Interfax news agency said on Thursday, citing a source.

RIA news agency, citing its own source, reported that Russia had decided to suspend all manned space launches following the “Soyuz” failure. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones)