ALMATY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin have left their Soyuz capsule and are both in good condition, NASA television reported on Thursday.

Soyuz made an emergency landing near the city of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan after its booster rockets failed in mid-air en route to the International Space Station. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones)