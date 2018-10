Oct 11 (Reuters) - Contact has been established with crew members of the Russian “Soyuz” spacecraft after it made an emergency landing following a failure of its booster rockets, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

A rescue mission has set off to search for the crew members, U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, Interfax and Tass news agencies reported. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones)