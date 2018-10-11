FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 12:22 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia's Roscosmos publishes first photos of Soyuz crew after emergency landing

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russian space agency Roscosmos published photos on Thursday of U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin undergoing medical tests and relaxing following their emergency landing.

Their Soyuz spacecraft made an emergency landing near the city of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan after its booster rockets failed in mid-air en route to the International Space Station.

The photographs showed the men sitting on sofas and smiling. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Tom Balmforth and Polina Devitt)

