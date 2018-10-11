FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soyuz emergency landing could result in major payout for insurer Soglasie -Interfax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Soyuz spacecraft’s emergency landing on Thursday could become one of the biggest payouts for Russian insurance firm Soglasie in decades if it turns out to be an insurance case, Soglasie was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

The insurer said it was looking into the incident to see whether it was liable, Interfax reported. The spacecraft made an emergency landing near the city of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan after its booster rockets failed in mid-air en route to the International Space Station. ($1 = 66.3080 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Susan Fenton)

