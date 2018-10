ALMATY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Rescuers have reached the site of the Russian “Soyuz” spacecraft’s emergency landing, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported on Thursday, citing military officials.

“Soyuz” landed near the city of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan after failing mid-air en route to the International Space Station. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones)