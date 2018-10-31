FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018

Next Russia's mission to space station may launch on Dec. 3 - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The next manned mission to the International Space Station may launch on Dec. 3, state news agency TASS cited Russian space agency Roscosmos as saying on Wednesday.

Roscosmos also said that the crew of the ongoing mission may return home on Dec. 20, TASS reported.

The launch of the Russian rocket Soyuz with two astronauts on board failed this month because of a faulty sensor, a Roscosmos official said earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Andrey Kuzmin Editing by Alison Williams)

