NASA head: rocket mishap shows need for range of transport options

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Friday that he had full confidence in the U.S.-Russian space relationship, but that a rocket failure this week showed the importance of having more than one way of getting people into space.

Bridenstine spoke to reporters in Moscow a day after Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and American Nick Hague made a dramatic emergency landing in Kazakhstan after the failure of the Soyuz rocket carrying them to the orbital ISS.

Bridenstine said he had full confidence in the safety and reliability of Russian-made Soyuz space rockets and that he expected U.S astronauts to fly again on Russian-made Soyuz rockets. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Christian Lowe)