Russia may delay cargo flight to ISS after accident - space agency

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia may delay a planned unmanned cargo shipment to the International Space Station (ISS) after the failure of a manned flight the previous day, Sergei Krikalev, a senior official from Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

The space station’s next re-supply mission had been scheduled for late October, but the unmanned Progress spacecraft — which carries food and other supplies to the ISS — uses the same rocket system as the Soyuz spacecraft involved in Thursday’s incident.

Krikalev, whose comments were broadcast on state TV, confirmed that all launches of Soyuz rockets will be suspended until investigators establish what went wrong on Thursday when one of the rockets failed in mid-air. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by)