Russia may suspend unmanned launches of Soyuz rockets in 2018 - Interfax

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia may suspend all unmanned launches of its Soyuz rockets this year, Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying on Thursday.

The two-man U.S.-Russian crew of a Soyuz spacecraft en route to the International Space Station was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing in Kazakhstan on Thursday when their rocket failed in mid-air.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal investigation into the matter. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra)