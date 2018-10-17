FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia to launch first Soyuz rocket on Oct 24-26 following mishap - Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The first launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket into orbit since a failed launch last week is planned for Oct. 24-26 and will carry a military satellite into space, Interfax news agency cited a source in the space industry as saying on Wednesday.

Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and American astronaut Nick Hague had to abort their mission on Oct. 11 and perform an emergency landing after the Soyuz rocket supposed to carry them to the International Space Station failed. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

