February 6, 2018 / 8:50 PM / in 19 hours

SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket blasts off from Florida in debut test flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 6 (Reuters) - A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world’s most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasted off from Florida on Tuesday in its debut test launch.

The 23-story tall Falcon Heavy roared off its launch pad at 3:45 p.m. EST (2045 GMT) at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, from the same site used by NASA’s towering Saturn 5 rockets to carry Apollo missions to the moon more than 40 years ago.

Reporting by Joey Roulette; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Will Dunham

