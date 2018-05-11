FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 8:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

SpaceX launches new rocket primed for future crewed missions

Joey Roulette

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 11 (Reuters) - An updated version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, tailored for eventual crewed missions into orbit, made its debut launch on Friday from Florida’s Cape Canaveral carrying a communications satellite for Bangladesh.

The newly minted Block-5 edition of the Falcon 9, equipped with about 100 upgrades for greater power, safety and reusability than its Block-4 predecessor, successfully lifted off at 4:14 p.m. EDT from the Kennedy Space Center. (Reporting by Joey Roulette in Cape Canaveral; Writing by Steve Gorman)

