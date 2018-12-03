Industrials
Russia launches first manned voyage to ISS since rocket accident

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A Russian-made Soyuz rocket blasted a three-man crew into orbit on Monday, beginning the first manned voyage to the International Space Station since a mission in October was aborted midair because of a rocket malfunction.

The Soyuz MS-11 flight lifted off from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and the Canadian Space Agency’s David Saint-Jacques. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

