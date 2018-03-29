FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 9:56 PM / 2 days ago

U.S. FCC approves SpaceX plan for broadband satellite services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it had approved an application by Elon Musk’s privately held Space Exploration Holdings, also known as SpaceX, to provide satellite broadband services in the United States and globally.

“This is the first approval of a U.S.-licensed satellite constellation to provide broadband services using a new generation of low-Earth orbit satellite technologies. SpaceX proposed a satellite system comprised of 4,425 satellites and was granted authority to use frequencies in the Ka (20/30 GHz) and Ku (11/14 GHz) bands to provide global Internet connectivity,” the FCC said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
