Musk's SpaceX to raise $500 mln in funding - WSJ

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX Corp is set to raise $500 million at a $30.5 billion valuation, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the fundraising.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

In April, Reuters reported that SpaceX was raising $507 million in a new round of funding, valuing the company at around $26 billion.

The Hawthorne, California-based company has outlined plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to the red planet by 2024. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)