SpaceX finalizing new funding round at minimum valuation of $60 bln- Business Insider

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX is nearing a funding round in February that could value the company at a minimum of $60 billion, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The latest round is expected to price each share between $325 and $350, the report said. (bit.ly/39rlnoU)

The company was previously valued at $46 billion in a funding round in August, according to the report.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.