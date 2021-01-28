Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX finalizing new funding round at minimum valuation of $60 bln- Business Insider

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX is nearing a funding round in February that could value the company at a minimum of $60 billion, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The latest round is expected to price each share between $325 and $350, the report said. (bit.ly/39rlnoU)

The company was previously valued at $46 billion in a funding round in August, according to the report.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up