After a breakout year for blank-check IPOs in 2020, investors are pacing to make 2021 an even bigger one for special purpose acquisition company deals.

According to a Monday report from Refinitiv, as of the end of February there have been 70 SPAC mergers globally this year – six times as many as during the same period last year.

