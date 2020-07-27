Bonds News
Abengoa intends to sign restructuring agreement before July 31

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s renewable energy firm Abengoa on Monday said it has the intention of signing a restructuring agreement before July 31 as it seeks liquidity to stay afloat, again extending a self-imposed deadline in its negotiations with creditors.

A source with knowledge of the negotiations last week said that the Spanish government was considering granting guarantees and credit lines through its state-agency ICO to Abengoa to support the company. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Joan Faus; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

