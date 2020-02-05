CORRECTED-Air Canada Boeing 767 flight over Madrid had tire problem on takeoff -agency

(Corrects headline to change attribution to “agency,” not “regulator”)

MONTREAL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - An Air Canada Boeing 767 that landed safely in Madrid on Monday, after circling for hours to burn fuel, had rubber from one of its landing gear tires detach during takeoff, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said.

“During takeoff, rubber from the number 5 main landing gear tire detached,” said the TSB in its daily notification log published on Wednesday. “Some debris was found on the runway and others were ingested by the left engine.”

Video footage of the plane flying less than a kilometer over Madrid was captured on social media amid reports of an engine issue and a burst tire on takeoff.

Reuters television footage showed the Boeing Co 767-300ER, which had left Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport bound for Toronto about four hours earlier, landing safely and fire engines rushing onto the runway.

“Preliminary inspection of the aircraft shows damage to the engine and left main landing gear,” the TSB said. Spain’s Comisión de Investigación de Accidentes e Incidentes de Aviación Civil (CIAIAC) is investigating. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by David Gregorio)