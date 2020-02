MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Boeing 767 aircraft flown by Air Canada was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a “technical issue”, Spanish airport operator AENA said.

The airliner called air traffic control 30 minutes after takeoff and requested a slot for an emergency landing, an AENA spokeswoman told Reuters. She was unable to provide further details. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Ashifa Kassam and Jessica Jones)