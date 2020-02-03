REFILE-Air Canada cites an engine issue, ruptured wheel for emergency landing in Madrid

(Refile to correct dateline)

MONTREAL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A planned emergency landing by an Air Canada flight was prompted by “an engine issue,” and the reported rupture of one of the aircraft’s 10 tires, the airline said on Monday

Flight AC837, carrying 128 passeners, was due to travel from Madrid to Toronto when it experienced the issues shortly after take-off.

An emergency landing was requested in order to obtain landing priority, the airline said in a statement, adding its Boeing 767-300 is designed to operate on one engine and the pilots are “fully trained for this eventuality”. (Reporting By Allison Lampert, Editing by Jessica Jones and Ashifa Kassam)