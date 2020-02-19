Spain's watchdog probes Amazon to see if mail service rules apply

MADRID, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Spanish antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it had opened a probe into whether U.S. giant Amazon operates as a mail service in the country and whether as such the company has to comply with specific rules.

The CNMC, as the regulator is known, seeks to find out whether Amazon has to abide by rules on labour, tax, privacy and immigration as other mail services do in Spain.

An Amazon spokesman was not immediately able to comment. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Editing by Inti Landauro and Andrei Khalip)