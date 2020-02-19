UPDATE 1-Spain's antitrust watchdog investigates Amazon delivery services

(Adds details, comment from Amazon)

MADRID, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it is investigating whether Amazon operates as a mail service and if so whether the group should comply with rules on labour, tax, privacy and immigration as other mail services do in the country.

The Spanish watchdog is looking at whether Amazon’s direct delivery of packages to clients and its system of lockers in brick-and-mortar stores can be considered a postal service, a source at the watchdog said.

The watchdog said that if Amazon is deemed to be a postal service, the company would face increased scrutiny from local authorities. The Spanish watchdog has three months to end the investigation.

Amazon said in an emailed statement it does not comment on open proceedings.

In 2018, Italy’s communications regulator AGCOM fined Amazon a total of 300,000 euros ($323,970.00) for offering postal services without proper authorisation. ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Editing by Inti Landauro/Andrei Khalip/Jane Merriman)