Spanish car production shows May recovery after April slump

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - Spanish automotive production recovered slightly in May from historic lows in April, data released on Thursday showed, although output was still down sharply year on year.

Production fell 68% in May, with some 92,900 vehicles rolling out of factories, industry association Anfac said.

That compared with a 98% drop registered in April, when the country’s strict coronavirus lockdown paralysed manufacturing.

Spain earlier this month unveiled a 3.7 billion euro aid package to promote investment in the automotive industry after Nissan said it would close its largest factory in the country, destroying thousands of jobs. (Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Barbara Lewis)