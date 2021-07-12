Spain to invest 4.3 billion euros in electric vehicle production

FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble vehicles on the assembly line of the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain, October 31, 2018. Picture taken October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will invest 4.3 billion euros ($5.11 billion) in the production of electric vehicles as part of a major national spending program financed mostly by European Union recovery funds, a government presentation showed on Monday.

The government-run plan will include the whole production chain from extracting lithium to assembling battery cells and manufacturing electric vehicles, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at an event to present the project.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)